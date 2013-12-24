Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6736
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Three Moving Averages with three different timeframes on one chart.
The MA_3HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1916
ColorBlauErgodicMACD
Ergodic MACD-Oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.Exp_BlauCMomentum
A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum indicator.
Moving Average
The Moving Average Expert Advisor trades when the price crosses the MA.Math-System
A set of target support/resistance levels for the predicted price movement.