Scripts

ytg_Percent_Lot - script for MetaTrader 5

Iurii Tokman
Views:
7252
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The script calculates the number of lots to trade using the specified percentage of risk funds.

ytg_Percent_Lot

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/188

