Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ytg_Percent_Lot - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7252
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The script calculates the number of lots to trade using the specified percentage of risk funds.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/188
ProMart
The Improved version of MаrtGreg Expert Advisor.iCrossClose
The indicator allows to perform any arithmetic action with prices of two symbols and plot result on any other chart. It allows to calculate crosses (using multiplication and division), spread (subtract) or just to plot the other symbol's data on the chart.
MedianPriceChart
It plots the bar-averaged price charts (median price).Smoothed Accelerator
Smoothed Accelerator