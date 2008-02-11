Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i - Gap - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 33238
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Ким Игорь В. aka KimIV
i-GAP indicator.
i-GAP indicator.
HVR
HVR indicator.NRTR GATOR
It is NRTR indicator, in which candlesticks are painted in accordance with the mutual positions of Alligator lines.
3perekosa
Indicator 3perekosaDinapoli ZZ (ZigZag)
Indicator Dinapoli.