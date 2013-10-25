Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Any Pair Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8734
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Chandra100
Normally if we attach an indicator, it will show the indicator for the current chart only.
With this indicator you can choose the symbol for which you want to apply the indicator. You can add any number of times this indicator with different symbols as inputs.
- EURUSD and USDCHF have negative correlation.
- AUDUSD and NZDUSD have positive correlation.
We can add two instances of this indicator for these two symbols and can monitor whether the correlation exists or not.
In other way, we can add three instances of this indicator for 2 major pairs and one for its cross pair. Example: For EURUSD, GBPUSD and EURGBP.
We can see on cross pair how the changes in major pairs affects its movement.
Any_Pair_Stochastic indicator
There are a lot of users who searched for iBarShift function like in MQL4. But this function is no more include in MQL5, mainly because MQL5 provides all necessary basic, low-level, functions to process such thing in a library.Price_Channel_Trend
Trend indicator, based on crossover of pivot level and its median.
Donchian Channel is a volatility indicator based on the calculation of the current price range with the recent highest and lowest prices.MultiCurrEA
An example of how to create a multicurrency Expert Advisor that trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator.