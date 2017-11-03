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Indicators

TRIX ARROWS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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TRIX ARROWS.mq5 (14.36 KB) view
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The Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) indicator with an additional signal line and arrows displayed at the intersection of the main and the signal lines.

The principle for determining the intersection of the main and the signal lines:

  • If on the previous bar the signal line was below the main one, and on the current bar the signal line is above the main one, it is an "UP" signal.
  • If on the previous bar the signal line was above the main one, and on the current bar the signal line is below the main one, it is a "DOWN" signal.

TRIX ARROWS

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19056

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An expert advisor based on the TRIX ARROWS indicator.

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