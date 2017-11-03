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TRIX ARROWS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) indicator with an additional signal line and arrows displayed at the intersection of the main and the signal lines.
The principle for determining the intersection of the main and the signal lines:
- If on the previous bar the signal line was below the main one, and on the current bar the signal line is above the main one, it is an "UP" signal.
- If on the previous bar the signal line was above the main one, and on the current bar the signal line is below the main one, it is a "DOWN" signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19056
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