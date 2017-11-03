Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_Stopreversal - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4368
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system based on the Stopreversal indicator signals. A signal is generated at the close of a bar if a colored indicator arrow has appeared.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file Stopreversal.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H6:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18942
The indicator implements a breakout system using the Zigzag2_R_channel indicator channel, as well as generates alerts, sends push and email notifications when the price breaks the channel drawn through the zigzag peaks.RSIValues
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined RSI period for each timeframe.
This is an implementation of the market cycle indicator described by Raghee Horner.ColorPsychological
The Psychological indicator implemented as a color histogram, featuring alerts, push and email notifications.