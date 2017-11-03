CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stopreversal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7835
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Stopreversal.mq5 (19.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: Dominic

A semaphore signal indicator.

Fig. 1. The Stopreversal indicator

Fig. 1. The Stopreversal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18922

Psychological Psychological

A classic oscillator imported from the FXAccuCharts platform.

HTML file converter for the economic calendar HTML file converter for the economic calendar

HTML file converter for the economic calendar. The script parses a page downloaded from http://www.investing.com/economic-calendar, and forms a CSV file with the list of news.

ADXCrossingMA ADXCrossingMA

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the Di Plus and Di Minus lines of the ADX_Smoothed indicator.

KoliErBands_HTF KoliErBands_HTF

The KoliErBands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.