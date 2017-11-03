HTML file converter for the economic calendar. The script parses a page downloaded from http://www.investing.com/economic-calendar, and forms a CSV file with the list of news.

A classic oscillator imported from the FXAccuCharts platform.

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the Di Plus and Di Minus lines of the ADX_Smoothed indicator.

The KoliErBands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.