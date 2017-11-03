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Stopreversal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Dominic
A semaphore signal indicator.
Fig. 1. The Stopreversal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18922
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