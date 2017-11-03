Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RSIValues - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6035
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Mohit Marwaha
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined RSI period for each timeframe. The size of the text block is customizable. You can also change the text font and disable the display of unused timeframes. The maximum number of simultaneously displayed indicators is ten.
Fig. 1. The RSIValues indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18932
The Psychological indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.KoliErBands_HTF
The KoliErBands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The indicator implements a breakout system using the Zigzag2_R_channel indicator channel, as well as generates alerts, sends push and email notifications when the price breaks the channel drawn through the zigzag peaks.Exp_Stopreversal
A trading system based on the Stopreversal indicator signals.