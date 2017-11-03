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Indicators

ColorPsychological - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Bruce Hellstrom (brucehvn)

The Psychological indicator implemented as a color histogram, featuring alerts, push and email notifications.

Possible variants of alerts, Push and email notifications (Buy and Sell respectively):

  • Breakout of the overbought zone
  • Trend in the overbought zone
  • Breakout of the indicator's midline - beginning of the Buy trend
  • Continuation of the Buy trend outside the overbought area
  • Continuation of the Sell trend outside the oversold area
  • Breakout of the indicator's midline - beginning of the Sell trend
  • Trend in the oversold zone
  • Breakout of the oversold zone

Fig. 1. The ColorPsychological indicator

Fig. 1. The ColorPsychological indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18958

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