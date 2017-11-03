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ColorPsychological - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Bruce Hellstrom (brucehvn)
The Psychological indicator implemented as a color histogram, featuring alerts, push and email notifications.
Possible variants of alerts, Push and email notifications (Buy and Sell respectively):
- Breakout of the overbought zone
- Trend in the overbought zone
- Breakout of the indicator's midline - beginning of the Buy trend
- Continuation of the Buy trend outside the overbought area
- Continuation of the Sell trend outside the oversold area
- Breakout of the indicator's midline - beginning of the Sell trend
- Trend in the oversold zone
- Breakout of the oversold zone
Fig. 1. The ColorPsychological indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18958
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