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Psychological_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Psychological indicator with the timeframe selection option available in indicator the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the Psychological.mq5 indicator file. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The Psychological_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18931
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