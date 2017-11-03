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Indicators

Four_MA_Strength - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: David Honeywell

The indicator displays trend power and direction based on four moving averages. Four value levels are used for the rising and falling trend. These value determine the trend strength.

Fig. 1. The Four_MA_Strength indicator

Fig. 1. The Four_MA_Strength indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18813

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