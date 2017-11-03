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Four_MA_Strength - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: David Honeywell
The indicator displays trend power and direction based on four moving averages. Four value levels are used for the rising and falling trend. These value determine the trend strength.
Fig. 1. The Four_MA_Strength indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18813
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