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Exp_ForceTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trading system based on the ForceTrend indicator signals. The trade signal is formed when a bar is closing if the color of the indicator bar has changed.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file ForceTrend.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18817
The Mikahekin indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Four_MA_Strength
The indicator displays trend power and direction based on four moving averages.
The ForceTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Mikahekin_System
The indicator implements a breakout system using the Mikahekin indicator channel.