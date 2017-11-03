CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_ForceTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4156
Rating:
(18)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (185.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ForceTrend.mq5 (11.79 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_ForceTrend.mq5 (12.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trading system based on the ForceTrend indicator signals. The trade signal is formed when a bar is closing if the color of the indicator bar has changed.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file ForceTrend.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18817

Mikahekin_HTF Mikahekin_HTF

The Mikahekin indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Four_MA_Strength Four_MA_Strength

The indicator displays trend power and direction based on four moving averages.

ForceTrend_HTF ForceTrend_HTF

The ForceTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Mikahekin_System Mikahekin_System

The indicator implements a breakout system using the Mikahekin indicator channel.