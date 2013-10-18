Real author:

Indoforex Groups - Primajaya

An indicator of trend power with four states.



The Stochastic oscillator is used as the source of signals. A strong upward trend is marked as a blue bar, a weak upward trend is pale green. A strong falling trend is colored red, a weak falling trend is ginger.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 26.02.2008.





Fig. 1 The FilterOverWPR indicator