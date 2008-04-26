CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Filter over WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12384
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Indoforex Groups - Primajaya



Indicator Filter over WPR. It is based on indicator Stochastic.




Levels Levels

One more version of an indicator to calculate support/resistance levels.

RZI RZI

An indicator for viewing turning shapes.

T3MA T3MA

I'm waiting for your opinions.

RSI-TC RSI-TC

Indicator RSI-TC.