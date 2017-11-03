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Experts

Exp_Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_System - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_System.mq5 (14.44 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (185.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_System.mq5 (31.28 KB) view
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A breakout trading system based on the signals of the Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_System indicator. A signal is formed when a bar is closing, if a colored bar has occurred, while the previous bar had the opposite color or no color at all.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_System.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H8:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18746

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