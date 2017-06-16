CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Daily Open Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah

Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah

4 codes 403 comments
Views:
27873
Rating:
(51)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This Indicator draw Horizontal line at start of trading day till at opening price level. Recommended use on H1 and below timeframe.

Automatically bring charts one by one to the top Automatically bring charts one by one to the top

This indicator helps to move charts one by one to the the front, just like slide show, and make your hands free.

Size of candles (text) Size of candles (text)

The size of a candlestick. The size is calculated by the following formula: "minuend" minus "deduction".

CMqlParams CMqlParams

MqlParams container class that uses method chaining to quickly add params and reduce lines of code.

MA Zigzag Trend MA Zigzag Trend

Another ZigZag trend indicator based on extremum points of SMA indicator.