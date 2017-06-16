Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daily Open Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
- Views:
- 27873
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Indicator draw Horizontal line at start of trading day till at opening price level. Recommended use on H1 and below timeframe.
Automatically bring charts one by one to the top
This indicator helps to move charts one by one to the the front, just like slide show, and make your hands free.Size of candles (text)
The size of a candlestick. The size is calculated by the following formula: "minuend" minus "deduction".
CMqlParams
MqlParams container class that uses method chaining to quickly add params and reduce lines of code.MA Zigzag Trend
Another ZigZag trend indicator based on extremum points of SMA indicator.