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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Automatically bring charts one by one to the top - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator helps to move charts one by one to the the front, just like slide show, and make your hands free.
Click the button to run it(ON), and click again to stop it(OFF).
Size of candles (text)
The size of a candlestick. The size is calculated by the following formula: "minuend" minus "deduction".All information about the symbol
All information about the current symbol (information from the CSymbolInfo class object is used) represented as a dialog panel.
Daily Open Line
An simple Indicator displaying daily opening line.CMqlParams
MqlParams container class that uses method chaining to quickly add params and reduce lines of code.