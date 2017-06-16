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Indicators

Automatically bring charts one by one to the top - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ziheng Zhuang
Ziheng Zhuang

Ziheng Zhuang

4.9 (127)
About me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
24 products 25 codes 26 topics 1377 comments
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10729
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This indicator helps to move charts one by one to the the front, just like slide show, and make your hands free.

Click the button to run it(ON), and click again to stop it(OFF).


Size of candles (text) Size of candles (text)

The size of a candlestick. The size is calculated by the following formula: "minuend" minus "deduction".

All information about the symbol All information about the symbol

All information about the current symbol (information from the CSymbolInfo class object is used) represented as a dialog panel.

Daily Open Line Daily Open Line

An simple Indicator displaying daily opening line.

CMqlParams CMqlParams

MqlParams container class that uses method chaining to quickly add params and reduce lines of code.