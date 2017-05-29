All information about the symbol

An Expert Advisor for 4 currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY. It is based on four-hour moving averages.

The size of a candlestick. The size is calculated by the following formula: "minuend" minus "deduction".

This indicator helps to move charts one by one to the the front, just like slide show, and make your hands free.