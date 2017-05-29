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Experts

All information about the symbol - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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All information about the current symbol (information from the CSymbolInfo class object is used) represented as a dialog panel. CSymbolInfo. CDialog.mqh. CListView.mqh

All information about the symbol

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18262

RSI and Bollinger Bands RSI and Bollinger Bands

A trading strategy based on RSI and Bollinger Bands.

Vector Vector

An Expert Advisor for 4 currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY. It is based on four-hour moving averages.

Size of candles (text) Size of candles (text)

The size of a candlestick. The size is calculated by the following formula: "minuend" minus "deduction".

Automatically bring charts one by one to the top Automatically bring charts one by one to the top

This indicator helps to move charts one by one to the the front, just like slide show, and make your hands free.