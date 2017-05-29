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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
All information about the symbol - expert for MetaTrader 5
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All information about the current symbol (information from the CSymbolInfo class object is used) represented as a dialog panel. CSymbolInfo. CDialog.mqh. CListView.mqh
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18262
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