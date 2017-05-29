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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CloseAllPositions - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script closes all open positions on the current account.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17943
StrangeIndicator_HTF
The StrangeIndicator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.Candle shadow percent
The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator with the same name. Lot is calculated based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.
ClosePositionsBySymbol
The script closes all positions of the current symbol.Background_StreamСCandles_HTF
The indicator draws colored candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the StreamСCandles indicator candlesticks, if there are any.