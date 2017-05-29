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CloseAllPositions - script for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The script closes all open positions on the current account.

CloseAllPositions

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17943

StrangeIndicator_HTF StrangeIndicator_HTF

The StrangeIndicator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

Candle shadow percent Candle shadow percent

The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator with the same name. Lot is calculated based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.

ClosePositionsBySymbol ClosePositionsBySymbol

The script closes all positions of the current symbol.

Background_StreamСCandles_HTF Background_StreamСCandles_HTF

The indicator draws colored candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the StreamСCandles indicator candlesticks, if there are any.