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Indicators

StrangeIndicator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5188
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Published:
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
StrangeIndicator.mq5 (20.35 KB) view
StrangeIndicator_HTF.mq5 (20.95 KB) view
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The StrangeIndicator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled StrangeIndicator.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. Indicator StrangeIndicator_HTF

Fig1. Indicator StrangeIndicator_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17942

Candle shadow percent Candle shadow percent

The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator with the same name. Lot is calculated based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.

Candle shadow percent Candle shadow percent

The indicator finds candlesticks with a minimum or maximum shadow size. Limitation on the size of the candlestick body.

CloseAllPositions CloseAllPositions

The script closes all open positions on the current account.

ClosePositionsBySymbol ClosePositionsBySymbol

The script closes all positions of the current symbol.