Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
StrangeIndicator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5188
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The StrangeIndicator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled StrangeIndicator.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. Indicator StrangeIndicator_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17942
Candle shadow percent
The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator with the same name. Lot is calculated based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.Candle shadow percent
The indicator finds candlesticks with a minimum or maximum shadow size. Limitation on the size of the candlestick body.
CloseAllPositions
The script closes all open positions on the current account.ClosePositionsBySymbol
The script closes all positions of the current symbol.