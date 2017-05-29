The indicator finds candlesticks with a minimum or maximum shadow size. Limitation on the size of the candlestick body.

Inputs:

The candlestick body parameter

The minimum size of the candlestick body

Parameters of the upper shadow

true -> display candlesticks based on the upper shadow

The size of the upper shadow (as a percentage of the body)

true -> minimum size, false -> maximum size

Symbol code (32-255)

Parameters of the lower shadows

true -> display candlesticks based on the lower shadow

The size of the lower shadow (as a percentage of the body)

true -> minimum size, false -> maximum size

Symbol code (32-255)

The shift parameter

The vertical shift of the arrows (0-255)

An example of search based on the upper shadow, the size of the upper shadow is set as the MAXIMUM size. In other words, we are looking for the upper shadow, which does not exceed the specified MAX value:





An Expert Advisor based on this indicator is available here: Candle shadow percent.