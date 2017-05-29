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Candle Shadow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator finds candlesticks without an upper or lower shadow. The indicator is drawn using the DRAW_ARROW style. It is also possible to set the minimum size if the candlestick.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17923
The Expert Advisor closes all positions opened on the account, if the current server time has exceeded the time limit specified in the input variables.Exp_ClosePositionsByTime
The Expert Advisor closes all the current symbol positions opened on the account, if the current server time has exceeded the time limit specified in the input variables.
The indicator finds candlesticks with a minimum or maximum shadow size. Limitation on the size of the candlestick body.Candle shadow percent
The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator with the same name. Lot is calculated based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.