CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candle Shadow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10258
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator finds candlesticks without an upper or lower shadow. The indicator is drawn using the DRAW_ARROW style. It is also possible to set the minimum size if the candlestick.

Сandle Shadow inputs

Сandle Shadow chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17923

Exp_CloseAllPositionsByTime Exp_CloseAllPositionsByTime

The Expert Advisor closes all positions opened on the account, if the current server time has exceeded the time limit specified in the input variables.

Exp_ClosePositionsByTime Exp_ClosePositionsByTime

The Expert Advisor closes all the current symbol positions opened on the account, if the current server time has exceeded the time limit specified in the input variables.

Candle shadow percent Candle shadow percent

The indicator finds candlesticks with a minimum or maximum shadow size. Limitation on the size of the candlestick body.

Candle shadow percent Candle shadow percent

The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator with the same name. Lot is calculated based on the risk value as a percentage of free margin.