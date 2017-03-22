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VTS_BB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: IZZY
The VTS trend indicator using Bollinger Bands.
Fig1. The VTS_BB indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17834
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