Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Vidya zone - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12303
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Vidya zone indicator using 3 prices for calculation : high, low and median.
But, if the regular Vidya was used then the zone would have errors due to different momentum for different prices at same bars. In order to solve that this version introduces a modified Vidya calculation that prevents that error and the Vidya zone is error free and produces logical results.
The zone is mainly intended to use in a breakout mode (ie: when the price is within the zone, that would be a no trading, or a warning zone, once when the price breaks out, consider entering the trades). This version additionally has a middle line color that changes value according to two outer colors. If the outer colors are the same, middle line shows that color, otherwise it remains neutral. That way a sort of an overall trend can be estimated using this indicator too.
A Keltner Channel drawn relative to the average value of the Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator as a sequence of candlesticksNRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price
The NRTR_extr_ZigZag indicator with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.
Converts .set files from MT5 format to MT4 format.Bollinger Bands as Support & Resistance
Example of Buy Limit & Sell Limit pending orders with Bollinger Bands.