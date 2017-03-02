CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

WPRCandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6274
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: Dark Han

A Keltner Channel drawn relative to the average value of the Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks

Fig1. The WPRCandleKeltner indicator

Fig1. The WPRCandleKeltner indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17560

NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price NRTR_extr_ZigZag_Price

The NRTR_extr_ZigZag indicator with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.

NRTR_ZigZag_Price NRTR_ZigZag_Price

The NRTR_ZigZag indicator with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.

Vidya zone Vidya zone

Vidya zone using 3 prices for calculation.

MT5 to MT4 Set File Converter MT5 to MT4 Set File Converter

Converts .set files from MT5 format to MT4 format.