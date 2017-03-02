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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WPRCandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Dark Han
A Keltner Channel drawn relative to the average value of the Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks
Fig1. The WPRCandleKeltner indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17560
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