Bollinger Bands as Support & Resistance Using Pending Orders:

It will use the upper BB edge as Sell pending order & lower BB edge to place the Buy pending order.

The central SMA line of the BB will be used to close the opened positions as enough.

It is not profitable, it is just an example for coding Forex robots.

It is trading only on time frame 15 minutes as you can see in the code below:

void OnTick () { BB_UPPER = iBands ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 ,BB_period ,BB_dev , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_UPPER , 0 ); BB_SMA = iBands ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 ,BB_period ,BB_dev , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_SMA , 0 ); BB_LOWER = iBands ( NULL , PERIOD_M15 ,BB_period ,BB_dev , 0 , PRICE_CLOSE , MODE_LOWER , 0 ); ............ . . . }

You can change the period above from PERIOD_M15 to PERIOD_CURRENT or by using the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES

