CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Elli - expert for MetaTrader 5

satop | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8033
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Elli.mq5 (33.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of idea — Iurii Tokmanauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is based on the ADX Wilder and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicators. Lot is calculated based on risk percentage of margin.

Regarding the choice of the timeframe:

The ADX indicator is provided with a separate setting "adx_timeframe". Its default value is PEROID_M1.

The Ichimoku indicator does not have timeframe settings — the PERIOD_H1 timeframe is hard coded for it.

Also, in the trend direction detecting module, the bar Close price of the PERIOD_H1 timeframe is used:

   double sb = iIchimokuGet(CHIKOUSPAN_LINE,0);
   double close=iClose(0,m_symbol.Name(),PERIOD_H1);
   double cf=MathAbs(ts-ks)/m_symbol.Point();

 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17762

ColorXCCI_Histogram_HTF ColorXCCI_Histogram_HTF

The ColorXCCI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

VTS VTS

Trend indicator.

MultiHedg_1 MultiHedg_1

A multi-currency Expert Advisor that opens a market position at the user defined time.

MACD MACD

The implementation of the MACD pattern "Trend continuation".