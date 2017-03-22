Author of idea — Iurii Tokman, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor is based on the ADX Wilder and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicators. Lot is calculated based on risk percentage of margin.

Regarding the choice of the timeframe:

The ADX indicator is provided with a separate setting "adx_timeframe". Its default value is PEROID_M1.

The Ichimoku indicator does not have timeframe settings — the PERIOD_H1 timeframe is hard coded for it.

Also, in the trend direction detecting module, the bar Close price of the PERIOD_H1 timeframe is used: