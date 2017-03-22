Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Elli - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8033
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of idea — Iurii Tokman, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor is based on the ADX Wilder and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicators. Lot is calculated based on risk percentage of margin.
Regarding the choice of the timeframe:
The ADX indicator is provided with a separate setting "adx_timeframe". Its default value is PEROID_M1.
The Ichimoku indicator does not have timeframe settings — the PERIOD_H1 timeframe is hard coded for it.
Also, in the trend direction detecting module, the bar Close price of the PERIOD_H1 timeframe is used:
double sb = iIchimokuGet(CHIKOUSPAN_LINE,0); double close=iClose(0,m_symbol.Name(),PERIOD_H1); double cf=MathAbs(ts-ks)/m_symbol.Point();
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17762
The ColorXCCI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.VTS
Trend indicator.
A multi-currency Expert Advisor that opens a market position at the user defined time.MACD
The implementation of the MACD pattern "Trend continuation".