CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Ivan - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5881
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Ivan.mq5 (56.84 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Input parameters 

 ivan 1.004 inputs

  • Stop Loss — the Stop Loss price level
  • % risk — percentage of risk per trade based on the free margin
  • Reverse Level CCI(100) — the value of the CCI(100) indicator, crossing which means a position reverse signal
  • Global Signal Level CCI(100) — the value of the CCI(100) indicator, crossing which means a position opening signal
  • Minimum distance from the price to stop loss (in pips) — the minimum distance between the current price and the calculated Stop Loss level
  • Trailing Step (in pips) — trailing step

Various levels can be tested in the Strategy Tester to see what levels perform best. I recommend optimizing the EA in the "OHLC" mode, and then run a selected version in a single test in the "Every tick" or "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.

Ivan 1.004 USDJPY, M15, period from 2016.01.01 to 2017.02.13 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17706

Exp_ThreeCandles Exp_ThreeCandles

Trading system based on the signals of the ThreeCandles indicator

Intersections OHLC Intersections OHLC

The indicator calculates OHLC crossovers

ColorXRSI_Histogram_HTF ColorXRSI_Histogram_HTF

The ColorXRSI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorXMFI_Histogram_HTF ColorXMFI_Histogram_HTF

The ColorXMFI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.