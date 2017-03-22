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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ivan - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Input parameters
- Stop Loss — the Stop Loss price level
- % risk — percentage of risk per trade based on the free margin
- Reverse Level CCI(100) — the value of the CCI(100) indicator, crossing which means a position reverse signal
- Global Signal Level CCI(100) — the value of the CCI(100) indicator, crossing which means a position opening signal
- Minimum distance from the price to stop loss (in pips) — the minimum distance between the current price and the calculated Stop Loss level
- Trailing Step (in pips) — trailing step
Various levels can be tested in the Strategy Tester to see what levels perform best. I recommend optimizing the EA in the "OHLC" mode, and then run a selected version in a single test in the "Every tick" or "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17706
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