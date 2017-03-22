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Experts

Exp_ThreeCandles - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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7174
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (178.46 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ThreeCandles.mq5 (28.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_ThreeCandles.mq5 (15.85 KB) view
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Trading system based on the signals of the ThreeCandles indicator. A signal is generated at the close of a bar if a colored indicator candlestick appears.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file ThreeCandles.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17704

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