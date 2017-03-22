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Indicators

ColorSTD_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorSTD_Histogram.mq5 (22.26 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author: BECEMAL

The smoothed Simple Trend Detector with the color indication of overbought/oversold level breakouts and of the histogram direction. Depending on the value of the indicator's input parameter:

input ENUM_COLOR_MODE Mode=ENUM_LEVELS; //Breakout indication method

There are two variants of histogram coloring:

  1. Breakout of overbought/oversold levels;
  2. Change of direction.

For better histogram readability, the indicator is performed in zero relative symmetric form, and its values vary from -50 to +50.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 26.07.2010.

Fig1. Indicator ColorSTD_Histogram

Fig1. Indicator ColorSTD_Histogram

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17665

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