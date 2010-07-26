Watch how to download trading robots for free
Simple Trend Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Description:
Like RSI and DeM, but more sensitive. Use the same way.
Because of simplicity, would not be surprised that such an indicator exists under a different name: 0)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9818
