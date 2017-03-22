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ColorXMACD_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: BACKSPACE
A rounded MACD histogram presented in the price chart points. The following input variable is used for rounding:
input uint Digit=50; //Number of points to round
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 01.03.2010.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig1. The ColorXMACD_Digit indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17645
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