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Indicators

ColorXMACD_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorXMACD_Digit.mq5 (23.84 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Real author: BACKSPACE

A rounded MACD histogram presented in the price chart points. The following input variable is used for rounding:

input uint Digit=50;                       //Number of points to round

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 01.03.2010.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The ColorXMACD_Digit indicator

Fig1. The ColorXMACD_Digit indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17645

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