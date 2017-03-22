Real author: BACKSPACE

A rounded MACD histogram presented in the price chart points. The following input variable is used for rounding:

input uint Digit= 50 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 01.03.2010.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was described in detail in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig1. The ColorXMACD_Digit indicator