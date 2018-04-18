CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

UmnickTrader - expert for MetaTrader 5

VictorArt | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4399
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the idea: Victor, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

An MQL5 implementation of the adaptive UmnickTrade Expert Advisor.

Explanation from the author of the idea:

General Theory of Trading (GTT): In order to make profit, trade your own function synchronized with the market.

The attached Expert Advisor features the simplest principles of GTT and of adjustment to the market. The Digital Brain (DB) technology was used in the creation of adaptive algorithms. The components of the DB technology are protected with two patents issued in the Russian Federation: No 2257611 and No 2295763.

The EA has one optimizable parameter: StopBase.

All positions are opened by market. Positions are only closed by limit and stop orders.

Testing results on EURUSD, M30, from 2017.06.09 to 2018.02.10:

UmnickTrader

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17561

Schaff TCD RSX Schaff TCD RSX

As a logical step to filter out more the possible false signals, this variation of Schaff TCD RSI is using RSX (which is a smoother RSI than the "regular" RSI) to produce a smoother result.

Schaff TCD RSI Schaff TCD RSI

Schaff Trend Convergence Divergence indicator has the benefit of putting the Schaff Trend CD on a scale of zero to 100, making it easier to identify potential overbought and oversold levels in a currency trend and is using RSI for a final calculation.

MACDSimpleReshetov MACDSimpleReshetov

An Expert Advisor trading MACD signals. For those who prefer trading CFDs and futures symbols.

Pipsover 2 Pipsover 2

The Expert Advisor works based on the iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.