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Schaff TCD RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Doug Schaff created a few indicators that were meant to assess trends.
In one of his indicators he uses what he calls "Shaff CD" (which is actually MACD signal line instead of using MACD). The resulting indicator has the benefit of putting the Schaff Trend CD on a scale of zero to 100, making it easier to identify potential overbought and oversold levels in a currency trend and is using RSI for a final calculation.
Schaff Trend RSX is "a smoother RSI" without a lag, in this version RSX is calculated instead of RSI. That makes the slope much smoother and produces significantly less color (slope) changes.Schaff Trend RSI
Schaff Trend RSI is an RSI of the MACD.
As a logical step to filter out more the possible false signals, this variation of Schaff TCD RSI is using RSX (which is a smoother RSI than the "regular" RSI) to produce a smoother result.UmnickTrader
An MQL5 implementation of the adaptive UmnickTrade Expert Advisor.