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NRTR_ZigZag_Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Ramdass
The NRTR_ZigZag indicator with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.
Fig1. The NRTR_ZigZag_Price indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17558
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