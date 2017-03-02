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New Martin - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Expert Advisor only works on accounts with hedging! (Read here about the hedging option: MetaTrader 5 now features hedging option)
Inspired by "Martin damped" (in Russian).
The New Martin Expert Advisor opens two opposite positions upon start. OnTradeTransaction handling. When Take Profit triggers, it opens a position (one position) in the same direction. The intersection of two MA indicators is a signal to open a position of a larger lot.
Open two opposite positions at start
Then wait for the activation of TakeProfit (processing of trading transactions in OnTradeTransaction):
- If a BUY position was closed, open (no only one) BUY position
- If a Sell position was closed, open (no only one) Sell position
Then we have a losing position
How to eliminate it: waiting for the intersection of two MAs.
And open a position with an increased lot in the direction of the losing position.
The balance increases while equity does not grow
The method used: "Loss percent" (difference between equity and balance) is configured in the EA's inputs. It is calculated as follows:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17438
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