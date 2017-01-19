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Indicators

BB stops - rsi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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This version of Bollinger bands stops is applied to rsi indicator.

Unlike the original indicator (which can be used for stop loss settings), this version, due to the lack of the on-chart values, is directed into "trend" direction, and can be treated as a different way of having signal line on the RSI.

RSI that can be used is one of the following :

  • Cuttler's RSI
  • Ehlers' smoothed RSI
  • Harris' RSI
  • Rapid RSI
  • RSI
  • RSX
  • "Slow" RSI

To help the usage usual set of alerts is already built in (along with multi time framing) and along with the features already known in the basic BB stops indicator, it is being extended by the usage of RSI.


BB Stops BB Stops

Well known BB Stops (Bollinger Bands Stops) indicator with some additions and further adapting to MetaTrader 5 usage.

BB stops - stochastic BB stops - stochastic

BB stops - stochastic indicator.

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