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BB stops - rsi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This version of Bollinger bands stops is applied to rsi indicator.
Unlike the original indicator (which can be used for stop loss settings), this version, due to the lack of the on-chart values, is directed into "trend" direction, and can be treated as a different way of having signal line on the RSI.
RSI that can be used is one of the following :
- Cuttler's RSI
- Ehlers' smoothed RSI
- Harris' RSI
- Rapid RSI
- RSI
- RSX
- "Slow" RSI
To help the usage usual set of
alerts is already built in (along with multi time framing) and along
with the features already known in the basic BB stops indicator, it is
being extended by the usage of RSI.
Well known BB Stops (Bollinger Bands Stops) indicator with some additions and further adapting to MetaTrader 5 usage.BB stops - stochastic
BB stops - stochastic indicator.
The script allows you to try regular expressions.ZigZag_MFI
ZigZag based on MFI oscillator.