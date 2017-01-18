CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BB Stops - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
16358
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
BB_stops.mq5 (37.47 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Well known BB Stops (Bollinger Bands Stops) indicator with some additions and further adapting to MetaTrader 5 usage.

In this version you can chose the average type that should be used for calculation, deviation sample correction, and the usual things (like usual set of alerts and multi time frame options).

BB stops mostly can be used two ways:

  • as "trending" indicator;
  • as indicator to be used for stop loss targets.

In either case, the "direction" of the current market estimation is displayed, and the target value (when the "direction" will be changed) is displayed in this version — to help in decision making.

The usual "big picture" view too:

Parameters are adjusted for the common usage. Some parameters experimenting is advised in any case (to be able to adjust the indicator to trading styles, symbols or time frames and trading risks).

BB stops - stochastic BB stops - stochastic

BB stops - stochastic indicator.

BB stops - velocity BB stops - velocity

BB stops - velocity version.

BB stops - rsi BB stops - rsi

BB stops — RSI version.

Simulator regular expressions Simulator regular expressions

The script allows you to try regular expressions.