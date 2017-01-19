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Indicators

ZigZag_MFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5642
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Published:
ZigZag_MFI.mq5 (21.48 KB) view
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ZigZag based on MFI oscillator.

Fig.1. ZigZag_MFI indicator

Fig.1. ZigZag_MFI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16576

Simulator regular expressions Simulator regular expressions

The script allows you to try regular expressions.

BB stops - rsi BB stops - rsi

BB stops — RSI version.

ZigZag_RSI ZigZag_RSI

ZigZag based on RSI oscillator.

ZigZag_RVI ZigZag_RVI

ZigZag based on RVI oscillator.