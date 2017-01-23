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Indicators

BBand Width Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

sachjo0120
sachjo0120

sachjo0120

1 code
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An implementation of Bollinger Bands width indicator for MetaTrader 5. Original version is https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7241.

BBand Width Ratio

USDollar vs JPYen 15min

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