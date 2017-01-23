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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BBand Width Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An implementation of Bollinger Bands width indicator for MetaTrader 5. Original version is https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7241.
Searching Nearest Bar
Searching Nearest Bar - searching for the nearest bar.TrendMeLeaveMe
The semi-automated Expert Advisor using a trend line (TrendLIne).
Fractal_Keltner
Fractal channel by Keltner.Fractal_MA
Fractal moving average with indication of the last value with a price label.