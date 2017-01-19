Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Searching Nearest Bar - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4982
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The script defines the place where it has been dragged by the mouse and looks for the nearest bar. The process is based on the concept of bar boundaries:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16926
TrendMeLeaveMe
The semi-automated Expert Advisor using a trend line (TrendLIne).Simplest Hedging EA ever
Only for hedge accounts. Opening two opposite positions on a new bar.
BBand Width Ratio
An implementation of Bollinger Bands width indicator for MetaTrader 5.Fractal_Keltner
Fractal channel by Keltner.