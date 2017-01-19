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Searching Nearest Bar - script for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The script defines the place where it has been dragged by the mouse and looks for the nearest bar. The process is based on the concept of bar boundaries:

Searching Nearest Bar

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16926

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