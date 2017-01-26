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Fractal_Keltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com
Fractal channel by Keltner. This indicator increases the width of the Keltner channel in order to avoid false entry or exit signals, or to minimize them. For a more detailed description please see the author's blog.
Fig1. The Fractal_Keltner indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16927
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