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Forex Profit - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Forex Profit.mq5 (25.74 KB) view
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The Expert Advisor uses Parabolic SAR and three EMAs (with the periods of 10, 25 and 50).

Author of the idea — Yuriauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

The algorithm of trading strategy:

1. Open a H1 chart of EURUSD, lots 0,1.

2. Draw Parabolic SAR and three Exponential Moving Averages with periods 10, 25, 50.

A Buy signal: ЕMA with the period of 10 crosses ЕМА 25 and 50 from bottom upwards, while Parabolic SAR is below the price.

A Sell signal: ЕMA with the period of 10 crosses ЕМА 25 and 50 from top downwards, while Parabolic SAR is above the price.

Exit:

1. By Stop Loss
2. By Take Profit
3. When the ЕМА 10 line turns the opposite direction (if we have a Buy position, close where the ЕМА10 top was formed, for Sell - where bottom is formed), with a minimum profit. The values of Stop Loss and Take Profit for buy and sell trades will be different.

Testing results on EURUSD, H1 from 2016.06.28 to 2016.12.16, initial deposit - $3000:

 Forex Profit tester

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17210

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