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Forex Profit - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The Expert Advisor uses Parabolic SAR and three EMAs (with the periods of 10, 25 and 50).
Author of the idea — Yuri, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The algorithm of trading strategy:
1. Open a H1 chart of EURUSD, lots 0,1.
2. Draw Parabolic SAR and three Exponential Moving Averages with periods 10, 25, 50.
A Buy signal: ЕMA with the period of 10 crosses ЕМА 25 and 50 from bottom upwards, while Parabolic SAR is below the price.
A Sell signal: ЕMA with the period of 10 crosses ЕМА 25 and 50 from top downwards, while Parabolic SAR is above the price.
Exit:
1. By Stop Loss
2. By Take Profit
3. When the ЕМА 10 line turns the opposite direction (if we have a Buy position, close where the ЕМА10 top was formed, for Sell - where bottom is formed), with a minimum profit. The values of Stop Loss and Take Profit for buy and sell trades will be different.
Testing results on EURUSD, H1 from 2016.06.28 to 2016.12.16, initial deposit - $3000:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17210
Four trading strategies in one Expert Advisor.BigBarSound
The Expert Advisor plays sound alerts when candlestick size exceeds a certain value.