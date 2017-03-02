The Expert Advisor uses Parabolic SAR and three EMAs (with the periods of 10, 25 and 50).

Author of the idea — Yuri, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The algorithm of trading strategy:

1. Open a H1 chart of EURUSD, lots 0,1.

2. Draw Parabolic SAR and three Exponential Moving Averages with periods 10, 25, 50.

A Buy signal: ЕMA with the period of 10 crosses ЕМА 25 and 50 from bottom upwards, while Parabolic SAR is below the price.

A Sell signal: ЕMA with the period of 10 crosses ЕМА 25 and 50 from top downwards, while Parabolic SAR is above the price.

Exit:

1. By Stop Loss

2. By Take Profit

3. When the ЕМА 10 line turns the opposite direction (if we have a Buy position, close where the ЕМА10 top was formed, for Sell - where bottom is formed), with a minimum profit. The values of Stop Loss and Take Profit for buy and sell trades will be different.

Testing results on EURUSD, H1 from 2016.06.28 to 2016.12.16, initial deposit - $3000: