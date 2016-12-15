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Indicators

Balance of market power - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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As the inventor/developer — Igor Livshin, in his article "Balance of Market Power" — describes it :

The balance of market power (BMP) indicator measures the strength of the bulls vs. the bears by assessing the ability of  each to push price to an extreme level. I deliberately  developed BMP not to be a range bound  indicator, so it is as sensitive at extreme points as it is at other levels.

He uses simple moving average for smoothing the values. This version uses improved Jurik filter instead. Bands are calculated using something that could be called "Jurik deviation" instead of using standard deviation and that way this becomes much faster in response. Except for smoothing and bands periods there are no other parameters, so it is a rather simple to use indicator (parameters wise) but, as usual, some experimenting is advised.


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