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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JK BullP AutoTrader - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4316
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea is Collector, author of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.
An Expert Advisor based on the Bulls Power indicator.
Opening two successive positions.
EURUSD,M5 с 2016.06.08 по 2016.12.10:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17185
3D Moving Average Indicator
Demonstration of 3D visualization.Fractal_WeightOscillator_HTF
The Fractal_WeightOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Gandalf_PRO
The creation of the Expert Advisor stems from the topic "Neural networks - where to start studying them".The Puncher
Trades using indicators: iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).