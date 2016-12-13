CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Recursive (double) smoothed stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10678
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Variation on the "double smoothed stochastic" theme.

The name might be a bit misleading: it is not exactly the same in its calculation as the "double smoothed stochastic" (dss actually has 3 smoothing steps, this one really has 2 smoothing steps — so we might say that this is really double smoothed stochastic), and it adds what the original does not have. It can use prices for start and then each and every next step is using previous step result. The "depth" is limited to 15 simply for practical reasons.

The indicator can use 4 types of averages for smoothing :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

It can calculate 3 type of levels :

  • floating
  • quantile
  • fixed

Colors change (and alerts) can be chosen  based on:

  • on slope
  • on outer levels cross
  • on middle level cross

And the usual: it is already multi time frame with the usual choice of prices (heiken ashi prices included)

PS: double smoothed stochastic is for long time showing that, with the default parameters that were used by Walter Bressert, it works best on longer time frames. It specially tends to clearly show cycles on 1 hour chart, so, if you are new to it, start by using it on that time frame and then build your way to other time frames and ways of using it.


ExpBuySellSide ExpBuySellSide

ExpBuySellSide is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the ATRStops and StepUpDown indicators.

ExpHAWaves ExpHAWaves

ExpHAWaves is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi and StepUpDown indicators.

Elliot oscillator Elliot oscillator

Elliot oscillator indicator.

PDFma PDFma

PDFma — average using probability density function for average calculation.