ExpHAWaves is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi and StepUpDown indicators.

Extract and copy 2 sound wav files into the folder MetaTrader 5/Sounds, so that during the expert activity, e.g. when opening/closing positions, the expert will give an alerts sound.

Use expert ExpHAWaves on a demo account, or use it according to your wisdom.

May be useful for fellow traders.