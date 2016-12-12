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Experts

ExpHAWaves - expert for MetaTrader 5

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5113
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Sound-Fx.zip (34.33 KB)
ExpHAWaves.mq5 (45.04 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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ExpHAWaves is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi and StepUpDown indicators.

Extract and copy 2 sound wav files into the folder MetaTrader 5/Sounds, so that during the expert activity, e.g. when opening/closing positions, the expert will give an alerts sound.

Use expert ExpHAWaves on a demo account, or use it according to your wisdom.

May be useful for fellow traders.

ExpHAWaves

ExpHAWaves

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