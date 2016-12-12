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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ExpHAWaves - expert for MetaTrader 5
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ExpHAWaves is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi and StepUpDown indicators.
Extract and copy 2 sound wav files into the folder MetaTrader 5/Sounds, so that during the expert activity, e.g. when opening/closing positions, the expert will give an alerts sound.
Use expert ExpHAWaves on a demo account, or use it according to your wisdom.
May be useful for fellow traders.
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