CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Prusax_v61 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13276
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
prusax_v61.mq4 (2.62 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator colors bars.


Prusax_v61

TrendCapture TrendCapture

A primitive Expert Advisor that learns from its own mistakes.

RndTrade RndTrade

The Expert Advisor demonstrates the possibility to gain profits using the position opening strategy based on the "heads-or-tails" principle.

Price_BarsM2_MTF Price_BarsM2_MTF

The indicator colors candlesticks.

XPoints XPoints

Indicator that predicts possible reversal points.