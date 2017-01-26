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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
eur usd m5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6876
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Vladimir Pastushak, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor works in martingale mode based on the signals of iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).
Requires optimization for every timeframe and symbol.
EURUSD M30, from 2016.05.29 to 2016.11.29:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17095
Fractal_Keltner_x5_Cloud
Two fractal Keltner channels in the form of a cloud.WeightOscillator_Alert
The WeightOscillator trend indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.
Fractal_Keltner_x5_Cloud_HTF
The Fractal_Keltner_x5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Fractal_MFI
Fractal Money Flow Index.