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eur usd m5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

igor1207perm6 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6876
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
eur usd m5.mq5 (31.62 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Vladimir Pastushakauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor works in martingale mode based on the signals of iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).

Requires optimization for every timeframe and symbol.

EURUSD M30, from 2016.05.29 to 2016.11.29:

eur usd m5 tester 

 

eur usd m5 terminal 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17095

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