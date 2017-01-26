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Fractal_Keltner_x5_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com
Two fractal Keltner channels in the form of a cloud. For a more detailed description please see the author's blog.
Fig1. The Fractal_Keltner_x5_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17093
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