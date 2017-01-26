The Fractional_Bands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

The WeightOscillator trend indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

The Expert Advisor works in martingale mode based on the signals of iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).

The Fractal_Keltner_x5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.